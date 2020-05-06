Honest (HNST) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $321,848.05 and approximately $7,218.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.02247486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00181978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.