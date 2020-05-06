Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.