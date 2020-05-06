Hope Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

HOPE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 30,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

