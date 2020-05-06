Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.