Iamgold’s (IAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Iamgold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 11,095,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iamgold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Iamgold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Iamgold by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,269,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

