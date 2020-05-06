IBM (NYSE:IBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

IBM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. IBM has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBM to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,319. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

