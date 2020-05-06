iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

IBDO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 189,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

