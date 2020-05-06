Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.54 EPS.

Ichor stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 546,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.