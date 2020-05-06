IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $52.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,154. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -12.03.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

