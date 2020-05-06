Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 71,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

