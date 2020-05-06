Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.3% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $647,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

ILMN stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.25. 700,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

