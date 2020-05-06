Incent Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex. Incent has a market cap of $2.05 million and $4,752.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.02247486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00181978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

