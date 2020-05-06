Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,028. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Incyte by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Incyte by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.