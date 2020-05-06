Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 575,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,801.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $464,325. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

