Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Industrias Bachoco has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 10,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

