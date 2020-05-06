Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Up 5.9%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, 116,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 186,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

