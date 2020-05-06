InflationCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,830.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

