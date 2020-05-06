Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Increased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 5.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Infosys worth $40,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 5,179,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,804. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

