Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.29.

NYSE IPHI traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $94.45. 1,449,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,948. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inphi by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inphi by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 322,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth $20,989,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $13,752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inphi by 529.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

