Insider Selling: Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $80,589.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerard Wendolowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $222,245.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Aspen Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

