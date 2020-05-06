Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 17,242,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,368,160. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

