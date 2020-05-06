Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN INS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,965. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

