Intelsat (NYSE:I) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13, 6,565,788 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,561,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

The firm has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intelsat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

