International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,556. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,288 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.