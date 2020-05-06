Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Spence Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 6.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares in the company, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.86. The company had a trading volume of 506,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.