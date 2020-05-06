Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

PSJ stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

