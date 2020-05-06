Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 6,418,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Invesco has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

