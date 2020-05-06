Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Lifted by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.4% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,003. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

