Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

IONS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 834,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

