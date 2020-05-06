IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 21%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) rose 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.52 and last traded at $144.10, approximately 1,219,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 502,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.07.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.98.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.