IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 21%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) rose 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.52 and last traded at $144.10, approximately 1,219,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 502,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.07.
IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67.
In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.