iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 997.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,021,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.