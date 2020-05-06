iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 997.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,517 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

