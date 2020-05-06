iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $165,881,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after buying an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after buying an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 9,642,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,875,004. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.