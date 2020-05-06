iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.