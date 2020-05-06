iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 497,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,111,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

