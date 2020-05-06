iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

