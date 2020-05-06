iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.