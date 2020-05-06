iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.