iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 3,071,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,854. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

