iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EZA traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 261,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,322. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

