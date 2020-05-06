iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Reduced by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

