iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

