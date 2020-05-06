iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

