iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 12.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $78,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.19. 304,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,222. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

