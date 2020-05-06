iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,510 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after acquiring an additional 288,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.