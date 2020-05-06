iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.30. 3,361,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

