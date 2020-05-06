iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,173. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

