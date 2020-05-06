iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,708 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 1,432,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,633. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

