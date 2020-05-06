iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.51% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $549,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

