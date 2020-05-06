iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.